Biden to focus on vets, cancer patients, others in speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden will use his State of the Union address to call for new steps to help veterans and cancer patients, fight drug addition and provide more access to mental health care. It’s a somewhat new version of steps Biden outlined last year in these four areas. He called it a “unity agenda” because they are issues that few people can oppose. Aides say Biden will use Tuesday night’s speech to outline some new steps to go after illicit drugs, help veterans and cancer patients and make mental health care more available.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.