Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum hosts blockbuster Vermeer exhibition

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A blockbuster exhibition at the Netherlands’ national museum of art and history is bringing together 28 works by 17th-century Dutch master Johannes Vermeer. Not bad considering only 37 paintings are generally ascribed to the artist who lived from 1632-1675 in the city of Delft. Never before have so many Vermeer works been put on show together in a single exhibition. Seven of the paintings haven’t been in the Netherlands in more than two centuries. Museum General Director Taco Dibbits says Vermeer “has this quality of kind of everything is perfect. Everything falls in place.”

