2 pilots walk away from Boeing 737 tanker crash in Australia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Two pilots have walked away with minor injuries after a Boeing 737 jet converted for firefighting crashed in Australia. The twin-engine tanker crashed in Fitzgerald River National Park in southern Western Australia state while fighting wildfires late Monday. An Emergency Services official says it was miraculous that both pilots received only minor injuries even though the plane became engulfed in flames and smoke upon impact. The pilots are believed to be Canadian citizens. They were released from a hospital on Tuesday. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau says the crash was the first serious accident involving a Boeing 737 in Australia.

