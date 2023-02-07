13 Memphis officers could be disciplined in Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say 13 Memphis officers could end up being disciplined in connection with the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. As of Tuesday, six officers have already been fired and one more has been relieved of duty. Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink tells the Memphis City Council that the number of officers disciplined could rise to 13. Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph says six officers whose involvement in the Nichols arrest has not been publicly disclosed could face administrative charges. Nichols, a Black man whose death has led to calls for police reform in Memphis and around the country, died Jan. 10.

