2 accused of plotting to disable Baltimore power grid

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman has been accused of conspiring with a Florida neo-Nazi leader to carry out an attack on several electrical substations in the Baltimore area. The arrest of Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Baltimore County, is the latest in a series across the country as authorities warn electrical infrastructure could be a target for domestic terrorists. She has been accused of conspiring with Brandon Russell to disable the power grid by shooting out substations. A criminal complaint unsealed Monday says she wanted to “completely destroy this whole city.” It wasn’t clear whether the defendants had lawyers to could speak on their behalf.

By LEA SKENE and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

