Police: Man fatally shot by Indiana cops fired several shots

MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man who was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with southern Indiana law enforcement officers over the weekend had fired several shots. Indiana State Police say 29-year-old Anthony Richmond of West Baden Springs, Indiana, was pronounced dead early Sunday in the Lawrence County city of Mitchell. Police say Richmond fled on foot as officers tried to handcuff him following a traffic stop. When officers caught up with Richmond, police say he “fired several rounds at the officers.” He wounded a Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy and a Mitchell police officer. Police say at least one of the officers returned fire, killing Richmond.

