N. Korean leader orders military to improve war readiness

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to expand its combat exercises and strengthen war preparedness as he looks to escalate an already provocative run in weapons demonstrations in face of deepening tensions with Washington and neighbors. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission and encouraged his armed forces to perform “ever-victorious feats” and display “matchless military strength” to open a “new chapter” of development.

