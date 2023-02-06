More funds head to Minn. attorney general, public defenders

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Millions of extra dollars are working their way through the Minnesota Legislature to beef up the ability of Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office to prosecute violent crime. The Democratic attorney general had been unable for four years to persuade a divided Legislature to give him more money to add more prosecutors. Now that Democrats control both chambers, Ellison is eager to get that money to start hiring. The House voted 73-55 Monday night to approve the money. The House separately approved more money for the public defender system to relieve staffing shortages that nearly led to a strike last year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.