Missouri governor denies clemency for man facing execution

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor is scheduled to be executed Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. The Republican governor said in a statement Monday that despite Taylor’s “self-serving claim of innocence, the facts of his guilt” remain. The decision by the Republican governor came despite a letter from Derrick Johnson, president of the national NAACP, that sought a stay of execution. In the letter, Johnson wrote that “evidence presented at trial does not support Mr. Taylor’s conviction.” It would be the third execution in Missouri in three months.

