Hsing Yun, Buddhist abbot who built universities, dies at 95

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Buddhist abbot Hsing Yun, who established a thriving religious community in southern Taiwan and built universities overseas, has died. He was 95. He established Fo Guang Shan monastery in 1967, aiming to propagate Buddhist humanitarian values. It would go on to operate hundreds of temples and seminaries around the world, along with universities in Taiwan, Australia, the U.S. and the Philippines. He had withdrawn from public life years ago due to declining health. He was born in mainland China and became a major donor to Buddhist institutions there. Some labeled him an advocate of unification between Taiwan and China, although he maintained strong relations with politicians across the spectrum. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was among those expressing condolences.

