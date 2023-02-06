Bomb kills soldier, wounds 11 people in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say a bombing killed a soldier and wounded 11 others, mostly civilians, in southwestern Pakistan. The blast went off on Sunday near a checkpoint in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. That’s according to a local police official. The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a suicide bomber. It comes a week after a blast killed 101 people at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar. The assault in Peshawar has prompted the Pakistani prime minister to organize a meeting with his allies and the opposition to discuss how to respond to the violence.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.