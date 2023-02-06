Audio, video related to stabbing suspect shooting released

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities released audio and video related to last month’s fatal police shooting of a stabbing suspect near Los Angeles. Meanwhile the man who was stabbed says the attack was random, and that he initially thought he’d only been punched before realizing he was bleeding. The stabbing victim was interviewed by Fox 11 in a hospital room where he was continuing his recovery following the Jan. 26 attack by a man using a wheelchair in the city of Huntington Park. Police Chief Cosme Lozano says his agency is cooperating with the sheriff’s department, which is leading the investigation into the shooting.

