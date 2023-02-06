Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — A rancher who lives near Arizona’s border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week’s fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen. His bail was set at $1 million. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s office in Nogales, Arizona, confirmed Monday that George Alan Kelly was arrested last week in the killing of a man they believe is Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico. The county sheriff’s Chief Deputy Gerardo Castillo says the killing occurred Jan. 30 in the Kino Springs area just outside Nogales, Arizona. The address is the same listed in public records for Kelly’s ranch.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.