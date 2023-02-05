Woman dies as migrant boat sinks off Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after a boat carrying at least 41 migrants crashed on a rocky coast on the Greek island of Leros. A coast guard operation found 41 people, most at sea and some on the coast, early Sunday afternoon. They were alerted by a person who saw a body floating at sea. Eight people, six of them minors, have been hospitalized and the rest taken to a reception camp. A boy found unconscious was revived at the hospital but is in serious condition. A Greek government official accused Turkish authorities of tolerating “criminal networks of traffickers.”

