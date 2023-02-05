Amid crisis, Haitians find solace in an unlikely place: soup
MEGAN JANETSKY
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Soup joumou, known as “independence soup”, is a cultural staple in Haiti. It’s made of all local ingredients – pumpkin, beef, carrots and cabbage – and in 2021 was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List. It was once eaten by French slave owners, but was claimed by Haitians after they staged one of biggest and most successful slave rebellions in 1804, gaining independence before much of the region. Today, it’s one of the few points of enduring national pride at a time of deepening crisis in the Caribbean nation.