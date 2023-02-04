Why a new Alzheimer’s drug is having a slow US debut

The first drug to show that it slows Alzheimer’s is on sale, but treatment for most patients is still several months away. Experts say scant coverage of the drug and a long setup time needed by health systems are two main factors behind the slow debut. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Leqembi from Japanese drugmaker Eisai in early January. It was approved for patients with mild or early cases of dementia tied to Alzheimer’s disease. Patients take the drug by IV every two weeks. A year’s treatment will run about $26,500, making coverage important for access.

