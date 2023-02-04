Ohio train derailment causes causes fire, home evacuations

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line late Friday, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below. Officials in East Palestine notified residents that an evacuation order remained in place early Saturday for people within a mile of the scene and others were urged to stay inside. No injuries were reported. There was no immediate word on what caused the derailment or what the train was carrying. Rail operator Norfolk Southern says its personnel are on site coordinating with first responders.

