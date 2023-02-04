Indian police nab over 2,000 men for illegal child marriages

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages in involving girls under the age of 18 a northeastern state. Assam state police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh said Saturday that those arrested this week included more than 50 Hindu priests and Muslim clerics for allegedly performing marriages for underage girls. Many cases of child marriage in Assam, a state of 35 million people, go unreported. In India, the legal marriageable age is 21 for men and 18 for women. But poverty, lack of education, and social norms and practices, particularly in rural areas, are considered reasons for girl child marriages below 18 across the country.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.