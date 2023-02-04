Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Beyoncé emerge from the Grammy Awards as its most decorated artist ever? That’s one of the key storylines heading into Sunday’s ceremony, where she’s the leading nominee and needs four wins to make history. Beyoncé is far from the only major star in the running for the night’s top awards. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny ABBA and Lizzo are all among the nominees in for album of the year. A win by Bad Bunny would mark the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top honor. Trevor Noah hosts the telecast live from downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+.