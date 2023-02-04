Drawing nears for $700M Powerball prize, 10th biggest in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line for players willing to put up $2 against daunting odds of actually winning the top prize. The estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs Saturday night is the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history and the latest in a string of huge lottery prizes. The last time someone beat the odds of one in 292.2 million and won the Powerball jackpot was Nov. 19, 2022. The $700 million estimate is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 29 years. Winners usually opt for cash, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $375.7 million.

