Wrexham to compete in 7-on-7 tournament in North Carolina

BOSTON (AP) — The fifth-tier Welsh club owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will send a team to compete in a $1 million, winner-take-all, seven—on-seven tournament in June in Cary, North Carolina. Wrexham will be part of the 32-team tournament that also includes Mexico’s Necaxa and teams organized by former U.S captain Clint Dempsey, U.S. women’s team midfielder Heather O’Reilly and Hashtag United. Wrexham began Friday second to Notts County in England’s National League, hoping to gain promotion to fourth-tier League Two.

