8 dead migrants recovered off Italian island of Lampedusa

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s coast guard says that the bodies of eight migrants have been recovered during an operation overnight that also rescued 42 survivors in the central Mediterranean off the island of Lampedusa. The coast guard said Friday that survivors reported that another two people died during the crossing. They were a newborn and a man who fell into the sea during the voyage. Video of the rescue shows the survivors packed in a small open fishing boat. The vessel was adrift because the motor was apparently broken. Rescuers warned them to sit down and not move before throwing a line to pull them to safety.

