AP National News
Published 9:52 AM

Report: Navy ships face growing maintenance delays, costs

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Navy ships are getting fewer steaming hours because of growing maintenance delays and costs, a troubling trend that comes as at time when the U.S. is struggling to keep pace with China’s growing fleet. Operating and support costs grew by about $2.5 billion across 10 ship classes while the number of propulsion hours in which ships were operating or training dipped during a 10-year period that ended in 2021. That is according to a report by the Government Accountability Office. The Navy saw increased maintenance delays, breakdowns and cannibalization of parts — moving them from one ship to keep another one going — during the period.

Associated Press

