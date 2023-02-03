Officer shot at public library remains in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee officer who was shot at a public library in Memphis while responding to a trespassing complaint remains in “extremely critical condition.” Police updated the officer’s condition Friday. He was hospitalized Thursday after a shooting at the Poplar-White Station Public Library. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said officers were called to the library and encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing complaint. The bureau said when officers attempted talking to the man, he pulled out a weapon and shot one of them. Authorities say the other officer drew his weapon, shooting and killing 28-year-old Torence Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis, who was Black. The two officers are also Black.

