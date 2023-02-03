Michigan judge orders trial of ex-cop charged with murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge says a second-degree murder charge against former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr will go to trial. Judge Christina Elmore on Friday rejected a defense motion to dismiss the case. Schurr was fired after shooting Black motorist Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head last April during a struggle. Schurr’s lawyers say he acted in self defense. They say Michigan law allows police to use deadly force to stop someone from fleeing and to make an arrest. A district court judge ruled previously that there was enough evidence for Schurr to stand trial, which is scheduled to begin March 13.

