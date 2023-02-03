Medical group says 4 injured in Yemeni land mine blast

CAIRO (AP) — Medical officials say three children and one woman were critically injured in a land mine explosion in Yemen. Doctors Without Borders said the mine detonated Thursday after one of the children began playing with the device, injuring three others nearby. The group did state the location of the explosion, but said all four arrived at a hospital in the besieged city of Taiz and were transferred to other facilities. Land mines have been laid in Yemen since the 1960s. Since the outbreak of war in 2014, there has been a huge uptick in their use. Houthi rebels have widely used land mines.

