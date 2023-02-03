Massachusetts mom to be arraigned in deaths of 3 children

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is scheduled to be arraigned from a hospital next week in the deaths of her three children. Lindsay Clancy is facing murder and assault charges after her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, and her 3-year-old son Dawson, were strangled Jan. 24 inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles) south of Boston. They were pronounced dead at a hospital. Her younger son, 7-month-old Callan, died several days later. A private funeral service was held for the children Friday. The Boston Globe reported Friday that her attorney received permission from a judge to be examined by a forensic psychologist for evidence of postpartum mood disorder.

