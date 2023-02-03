Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major hospital system in northern Florida says it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after an security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says the issue began affecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down its IT network. It had the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, but the hospital has not yet characterized it as such. Victims often at least initially decline to confirm ransomware attacks. The hospital says it has been working with law enforcement. The hospital system provides care in over 20 counties in northern Florida and southern Georgia.

