Maid’s son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death

Prosecutors at Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial are asking a judge to allow jurors to hear from the son of the family’s housekeeper who says Murdaugh promised to take care of them when she died in a fall, but kept a $4 million settlement for himself. Tony Satterfield told a judge Friday about his mother’s 2018 fall at the Murdaugh home. Court records show Murdaugh got more than $4 million from his insurers, but Satterfield says Murdaugh told him in June 2021 he was still working on the case. Prosecutors want to present evidence of Murdaugh stealing to show he killed his wife and son to buy time because his thefts and massive debts were about to be discovered.

