Iranian director freed on bail after going on hunger strike

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Acclaimed Iranian director Jafar Panahi has been released on bail, two days after going on hunger strike to protest his imprisonment last summer. Panahi was arrested last July and ordered to serve a six-year sentence dating back to 2011 that had never been carried out. He is among several Iranian artists, athletes and other celebrities to face reprisals for criticizing authorities amid months of anti-government protests. He had continued making films despite being legally barred from both travel and filmmaking. His latest film, “No Bears,” was released to widespread praise earlier this year while he was behind bars. His lawyer says he was released on Friday.

