Gibraltar and Spain in dispute over sovereignty ‘violation’

MADRID (AP) — Gibraltar’s leadership is accusing Spanish customs agents of what they call a grave breach of sovereignty into the British territory. They say the customs agents landed on a Gibraltar beach in pursuit of smugglers. Spain’s foreign ministry rejects the accusations and disputes Britain’s claims of sovereignty there. Madrid and London have been engaged for years in diplomatic negotiations over the post-Brexit future of Gibraltar, which sits on Spain’s southern tip. Spain considers Gibraltar’s waters part of Spanish territory. Spain also says its agents were injured chasing the smugglers.

