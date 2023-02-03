Ex-prosecutor’s new book details fight over indicting Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — As the Manhattan district attorney’s office again ramps up its yearslong investigation of Donald Trump, a new book by a former prosecutor who once led the probe details just how close the former president came to getting indicted — and laments friction with the new D.A. that put that plan on ice. Mark Pomerantz writes in “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account” that then-District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. authorized him in December 2021 to seek Trump’s indictment. After scouring various aspects of Trump’s life and business, including hush-money paid on his behalf, he writes they agreed on a case involving allegations that he falsified business records by inflating the value of assets on financial statements he provided lenders.

