Ethiopia’s PM meets Tigray leaders for first time since war

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has met the leaders of rival Tigray forces for the first time since a devastating two-year conflict ended with a peace deal late last year. State media on Friday showed Abiy Ahmed meeting the Tigray side’s lead negotiators. National Security Adviser Redwan Hussein tweeted that the prime minister made decisions on increasing flights and banking services to the northern Tigray region along with issues to “boost trust and ease lives of civilians.” The conflict cut off the Tigray region of more than 5 million people with humanitarian aid often blocked. The conflict is estimated to have killed a half-million civilians.

