Dr Dre, Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne honored at pre-Grammy event

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre, Missy Elliott and Lil Wayne were honored at the Recording Academy’s second annual Black Music Collective event during an official pre-Grammy event. The three Grammy winners and music executive Sylvia Rhone received the renamed Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The honorees received the award for their personal and professional achievements in the music industry. Wayne spoke about being overlooked, Dr. Dre shared his passion for collaboration and Elliott delivered a heartfelt speech that had some audience members shedding tears.

