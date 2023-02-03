Detainee’s death adds to scrutiny of South Carolina jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A detainee’s recent death is adding to mounting concerns over the conditions at a jail in South Carolina’s capital city. The Richland County Sheriff has announced five murder charges for other detainees involved in the death of Antonius Randolph at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The 29-year-old accused serial rapist is dead after what Sheriff Leon Lott called a “very brutal” attack. The incident comes after several federal lawsuits, a troubling audit and a hiring scandal. According to the Post and Courier, the interim director has promised “a series of sweeping changes.”

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

