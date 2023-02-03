5 dead in Chile amid struggle to contain raging wildfires

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — At least five people have died as a result of the more than 150 wildfires currently burning across Chile that have destroyed homes and thousands of acres of forests while the South American is in the midst of a heat wave. The deaths all took place in the Biobío region, around 560kms (348 miles) south of the capital of Santiago, and four occurred in two separate vehicles. The fifth victim was a firefighter who was ran over by a fire truck while combatting the blaze in the area. As of noon on Friday, there were 151 active wildfires burning throughout Chile, including 65 that were under control.

