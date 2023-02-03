2 St. Louis police officers, suspect shot during chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two St. Louis police officers and a suspect were shot during a confrontation following an attempted traffic stop. Newly appointed St. Louis Police Commissioner Robert Tracy said in a news conference that the shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, when the officers tried to pull over a pickup truck they suspected had been used in a robbery on Tuesday. Tracy said the truck crashed, and a man fled from the wreckage on foot, firing at the officers. Each officer was shot in the torso, but returned fire, hitting the man in one of his ankles. The names of the suspect and the officers have not been released.

