US reunites nearly 700 kids taken from parents under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal task force has reunited nearly 700 children who were separated from their families during the Trump administration. President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office to reunite families separated under his predecessor’s policy of forcibly separating parents and children at the U.S.-Mexico border to discourage illegal immigration. Thursday marked the two-year anniversary of a task force set up address the issue. According to government figures, nearly 4,000 children were separated from their families from 2017 to 2021. About 74% of those have been reunited, including 689 after the task force was created.

