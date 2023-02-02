US releases Guantanamo prisoner once tortured at CIA sites

WASHINGTON (AP) — A onetime al-Qaida courier has been released after serving more than 16 years at the Guantanamo Bay detention center and enduring torture at clandestine overseas CIA sites. The Pentagon has announced the release of Pakistan citizen Majid Khan, who grew up in Baltimore. Khan is now in Belize after that Central American nation reached agreement with the Biden administration to take him. Khan admitted serving as a courier and helping plan plots that were never carried out. In a statement through his legal team, Khan expressed his deep regret. Khan’s lawyers said he should have been freed last February under a pretrial agreement.

