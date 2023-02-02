Police say Oregon shooting suspect ‘contained’ in his house

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon say a suspect in what they had described as an active shooter situation was “contained in his house.” The Hood River Police Department said on Facebook at about 12:40 p.m. Thursday that the situation was going on “right now” near a Dairy Queen. Police said they had evacuated residents and schools and around 2:30 p.m. said the person was inside his house. Police said only nearby residents needed to remain in their homes. Hood River is a city of about 8,000 about 70 miles east of Portland, Oregon.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.