Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary’s indictment

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general. Attorney General Gentner Drummond sent a letter Wednesday to David Ostrowe, saying he believes Ostrowe “committed no wrongdoing.” He also wrote that former Attorney General Mike Hunter should have disqualified himself from any involvement in the investigation. Ostrowe was Stitt’s secretary of digital transformation and technology when he was indicted for bribery. Hunter dropped the charge when he resigned in 2021. Ostrowe is suing Hunter and the Oklahoma Tax Commission in district court, alleging he was maliciously indicted.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.