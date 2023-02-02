Nordic PMs: Keep calm, we still plan to join NATO together

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The prime ministers of Finland and Sweden have reaffirmed their intent to have the two countries join NATO at the same time. A Quran-burning and other recent demonstrations in Sweden infuriated the Turkish government, which already had held off approving the Nordic nations’ joint NATO application. Appearing at a Stockholm news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Thursday, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said, “Finland and Sweden applied together, and it’s in everybody’s interest that we will join together in NATO.” Marin refused to speculate on “how many years Finland should wait” but said she didn’t like Sweden being described “as a sort of troubled child in the classroom.”

