Militant who killed 101 at Pakistan mosque wore uniform

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a suicide bomber who killed 101 people in the northwestern city of Peshawar this week had disguised himself by wearing a police uniform. The provincial police chief said on Thursday that the guards at the site assumed the bomber was a police officer — their colleague — and did not search him. He says the bomber has been identified and police are close to arresting the network that was behind the attack. It was one of the deadliest attacks in years in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The force of the explosion caused the roof of the 50-year-old mosque, supported by outside walls but without pillars, to cave in. Some 225 people were wounded.

