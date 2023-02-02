China, Hong Kong scrap cross-border travel quota, COVID test

HONG KONG (AP) — Travel between Hong Kong and China will no longer require COVID-19 PCR tests nor be held to a daily limit as both places seek to drive economic growth. Hong Kong’s tourism industry has suffered since 2019 after months of sometimes violent political strife, as well as harsh entry restrictions implemented during the pandemic. Hong Kong leader John Lee said in a news briefing Friday that quotas for travelers will be scrapped, and all boundary checkpoints will reopen next week. The announcement came a day after Lee unveiled a tourism campaign aimed at attracting travelers to Hong Kong that includes 500,000 free air tickets for tourists to visit the city.

