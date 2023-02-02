Bryan Adams, crafting albums amid Grammy Award nomination

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Adams may have nabbed his first Grammy nomination in over two decades, but he won’t be at the ceremony. He’s got a gig that night. The Canadian rock star has committed to a concert in Las Vegas on Sunday and he didn’t want to disappoint his fans or his crew by cancelling. Working hard is a theme for Adams, who last year released four albums — his 15th studio album, “So Happy It Hurts,” the cast album for “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and “Classic” and “Classic Pt. II,” which saw him re-record songs from his catalogue and handle most of the instruments.

