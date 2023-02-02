Blood-flavored ice helps zoo animals beat Rio’s heat

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro’s brutal summer heat has reached 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) on some recent days, sending locals to cool off at the beach. There weren’t many options for residents of the city’s zoo, however, until a team of experts recently started offering them exotic frozen treats. Minced meat, chicken and bovine blood are some of the flavors being fed to the carnivorous habitants, such as the 14-year-old lion Simba and the 3-year-old black jaguar Poty. The ice brings cooling relief to the animals, which take their time eating it, and the feeding ritual is a novel sight for visitors.

By DIARLEI RODRIGUES and CARLA BRIDI Associated Press

