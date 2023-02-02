Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast under new management

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden attended the annual National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday in Washington and delivered a message of unity. The gathering at the Capitol’s visit center marked the the first time the annual event was held since its leadership and structure were overhauled to distance it from a controversial private religious group. The auditorium at the visitor’s center was packed with members of Congress, government officials and others. Every president since Dwight Eisenhower has spoken at the breakfast. The event is designed to bring people together across partisan lines, and Biden sat next to the new Republican House speaker, Kevin McCarthy.

By COLLEEN LONG and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

