Biden to promote administration wins in speech to Democrats
By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden hasn’t announced a reelection campaign, but some of the themes of his likely bid should be on display when he addresses a national Democratic Party meeting. The White House says the president will focus on championing his administration’s accomplishments when he and Vice President Kamala Harris appear at a Democratic National Committee gathering Friday night in Philadelphia. With the State of the Union address coming next week, Biden has renewed calls for political unity. But Biden’s pledges to bridge the country’s ideological divide can quickly pivot to broadsides against his predecessor, Donald Trump, and sharp criticism about the Republican Party’s continued fealty to him.