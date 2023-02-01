Prosecutors: 2 moved into ailing man’s home, stole millions

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have been accused of stealing nearly $3 million from a wealthy ailing investor, moving into his Malibu beach home and giving him drugs. The U.S. attorney’s office says Anthony Flores, of Fresno, and Anna Moore, of Mexico, face decades in prison if convicted of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. Authorities say that in 2017 they befriended the investor, who couldn’t care for himself because of a mental illness. Prosecutors say they moved into his home, took control of his finances, gave him LSD and, after his death, tried to steal more than $20 million more. Flores has pleaded not guilty. Moore hasn’t entered a plea.

