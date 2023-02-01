North Carolina Senate again seeking LGBTQ limits in schools
By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM
Associated Press/Report for America
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bill advancing in North Carolina’s Senate would prohibit instruction about sexuality and gender identity in K-4 public school classes. The proposal approved Wednesday by the Senate education committee would require schools in most circumstances to alert parents prior to a change in the name or pronoun used for their child. The measure defies the recommendations of parents, educators and LGBTQ youths who testified against it. The bill now heads to the Senate health care committee. A version passed the state Senate last year but did not get a vote in the House.